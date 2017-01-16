Oddsmakers in Las Vegas make the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons favorites to meet in the Super Bowl.Atlanta is a 4-point favorite to beat Green Bay at home next Sunday, while New England is a 5.5-point pick at most sports books to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers.Aaron Rodgers is 2-2 in the Georgia Dome, according to ESPN.The Patriots opened as a 4.5-point favorite after the Steelers edged the Kansas City Chiefs. But money came in on the Patriots like it has all season in sports books, pushing the point spread up.According to ESPN, the Steelers will play the Patriots in the AFC Championship for the third time. Pittsburgh lost to the Pats in 2001 and 2004.Both games are expected to be high scoring affairs, with the over/under for the Patriots-Steelers at 51.5 points and the total for the Packers-Falcons game a whopping 60.5 points.Matt Ryan, Tom Brady and Rodgers are all ranked in the top five for quarterback ratings this season.