Young Astros fan sends team a cheer!

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
This little Houston Astros fan is hitting the right tune!

Ashlynn is a huge Astros fan and she sang a special version of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" in honor of her favorite team.

The Astros are having the best season in Major League Baseball with a record of 41-16. They're dominating the American League and the National League. The National League leader, the Colorado Rockies, trail with a record of 36-23.

While many on the national level haven't picked up that the Astros are the team to beat, Ashlynn is cheering on her team as they continue their 10-game winning streak. Their winning streak is tied for longest this season.
