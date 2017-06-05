Young Astros fan sends team a cheer!

This little Houston Astros fan is hitting the right tune!Ashlynn is a huge Astros fan and she sang a special version of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game" in honor of her favorite team.The Astros are having the best season in Major League Baseball with a record of 41-16. They're dominating the American League and the National League. The National League leader, the Colorado Rockies, trail with a record of 36-23.While many on the national level haven't picked up that the Astros are the team to beat, Ashlynn is cheering on her team as they continue their 10-game winning streak. Their winning streak is tied for longest this season.