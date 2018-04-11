SPORTS

World Series trophy goes back on tour starting Wednesday

EMBED </>More Videos

Haven't seen the World Series trophy yet? You have more chances coming up! (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The World Series trophy is making the rounds again in the Houston area, so if you haven't seen it yet, you have another chance.

Starting Wednesday, it will be on display at several locations. But take note, if you miss the April appearances, you won't have another shot for more than a month.

Wednesday, April 11

HEB #599
5225 A Buffalo Speedway, Houston, TX 77005
1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.

Walmart #5959
111 Yale, Houston, TX 77007
2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Kroger #017
1440 Studemont, Houston, TX 77007

4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Thursday, April 12

Twin Peaks
4527 Lomitas Ave, Houston, TX 77098
4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Kirby Ice House
3333 Eastside St, Houston, TX 77098
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Pub Fiction
2303 Smith St #100, Houston, TX 77006
8:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

Thursday, May 24

Mattress Firm
7514 FM 1960 Road East, Humble, TX 77346
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, June 16

Mattress Firm
10420 Broadway Suite B, Pearland, TX 77584
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Sunday, July 1

Mattress Firm
5610 W. Grand Parkway S. #100, Richmond, TX 77406
2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

*August 4-5
National Baseball Hall of Fame
25 Main Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326
TBD

*This event may require an admission fee.

The event details and times are subject to change.

You can always check tour dates on the Astros website.

RELATED: Come and get 'em: Astros announce 2018 game giveaways

EMBED More News Videos

What you can get when you go to Astros games this season

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosworld seriesMLBHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Rockets' Luc Mbah a Moute likely out for 1st round with dislocated shoulder
Workout tips from the Texans cheerleaders
Everything to know about Texans cheerleader tryouts
Rockets look to dethrone Kings in final regular season game
More Sports
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Mark Zuckerberg testifies for 2nd day on Capitol Hill
Lost load of white powder shuts I-10 lanes for hours
House Speaker Ryan won't run for re-election
At least 250 people killed in Algerian military plane crash
Border Patrol agent charged for murder of woman and her son
Mom claims strange man tried to talk to family at Houston Zoo
Police: Man robs bank in attempt to impress Taylor Swift
FAMILY MATTERS: Mom of 5 graduating from TSU law school
Show More
Rockets look to dethrone Kings in final regular season game
Kroger to hire 11,000 workers including for positions in Houston
Encore! Music pioneer back in Houston 32 years after epic show
Summer of roadwork: Closures on Hwy 288 through August
School gives teachers bats to remind them to fight back
More News