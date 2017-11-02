World Series win celebrated across generations

After so many years of almost and getting so close, Houston has a world championship thanks to the Houston Astros.Eyewitness News talked to so many fans who made it to Game 7 who have been following the team for decades.Fathers who introduced their little boys to the team have waited so long for a World Series win that those dads are now granddads.The emotion they felt came through as they soaked up the victory of a lifetime."We all had tears in her eyes, all of us. I mean it was just pure on so many emotions," said one Astros fan who traveled to Los Angeles for Game 7."I have been a fan all my life with my son. This is my Pop, so we are having a great time. We are just loving it. He goes to all the games. He is a season ticket holder. We got a World Series now!" said a fan who celebrated the win with his family.The rally towel says "Earn History," and this team did it.For the first time in franchise history, the Houston Astros are world champions.