World Series win celebrated across generations

LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --After so many years of almost and getting so close, Houston has a world championship thanks to the Houston Astros.
Eyewitness News talked to so many fans who made it to Game 7 who have been following the team for decades.
Fathers who introduced their little boys to the team have waited so long for a World Series win that those dads are now granddads.
The emotion they felt came through as they soaked up the victory of a lifetime.
"We all had tears in her eyes, all of us. I mean it was just pure on so many emotions," said one Astros fan who traveled to Los Angeles for Game 7.
"I have been a fan all my life with my son. This is my Pop, so we are having a great time. We are just loving it. He goes to all the games. He is a season ticket holder. We got a World Series now!" said a fan who celebrated the win with his family.
The rally towel says "Earn History," and this team did it.
For the first time in franchise history, the Houston Astros are world champions.
Follow Jeff Ehling on Twitter and Facebook.
CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff