HOUSTON ASTROS

World Series win celebrated across generations

EMBED </>More Videos

Grandfathers, fathers and sons makes championship a win for generations to share together. (KTRK)

By
LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --
After so many years of almost and getting so close, Houston has a world championship thanks to the Houston Astros.

Eyewitness News talked to so many fans who made it to Game 7 who have been following the team for decades.

Fathers who introduced their little boys to the team have waited so long for a World Series win that those dads are now granddads.

The emotion they felt came through as they soaked up the victory of a lifetime.

"We all had tears in her eyes, all of us. I mean it was just pure on so many emotions," said one Astros fan who traveled to Los Angeles for Game 7.

"I have been a fan all my life with my son. This is my Pop, so we are having a great time. We are just loving it. He goes to all the games. He is a season ticket holder. We got a World Series now!" said a fan who celebrated the win with his family.

The rally towel says "Earn History," and this team did it.

For the first time in franchise history, the Houston Astros are world champions.

Follow Jeff Ehling on Twitter and Facebook.

CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosworld seriesbaseballMLB
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOUSTON ASTROS
PARADE TIME: Houston Astros to appear downtown on Friday
Astros fans celebrate World Series win across Houston
Craig Biggio reacts to Astros' epic World Series win
2 Rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Astros fans celebrate World Series win across Houston
Craig Biggio reacts to Astros' epic World Series win
2 Rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
CHAMPAGNE CHAMPS: Astros locker room soaks in title win
More Sports
Top Stories
PARADE TIME: Houston Astros to appear downtown on Friday
CHAMPAGNE CHAMPS: Astros locker room soaks in title win
HISTORY EARNED: Astros win first ever World Series
2 Rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
Craig Biggio reacts to Astros' epic World Series win
Thousands wait in line for Astros World Series gear
Astros' George Springer opens up about life off the field
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
Show More
George Springer wins World Series MVP
Astros fans celebrate World Series win across Houston
Mattress Mack giving $10M in rebates after Astros win
Look back at the Astros historic championship run
Dodgers fans boo Gurriel, who tips helmet to Darvish
More News
Top Video
Craig Biggio reacts to Astros' epic World Series win
CHAMPAGNE CHAMPS: Astros locker room soaks in title win
2 Rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
George Springer wins World Series MVP
More Video