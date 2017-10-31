WORLD SERIES

Umpire Bill Miller's strike zone roasted by Burbank police

As Dodger fans continue to discuss the gripping and tense Game 5 of the World Series, there's a lot of talk about the wild strike zone and home plate umpire. (KTRK)

LOS ANGELES, California --
As Dodger fans continue to discuss the gripping and tense Game 5 of the World Series, there's a lot of talk about the wild strike zone and home plate umpire, Bill Miller.

The Burbank Police Department made its frustration known with this tweet:



The department used a photo that showed the Game 5 strike zone being the size and shape of Texas.

Several players from the Dodgers were visibly upset with some of Miller's calls.

Miller was also one of the top trending topics on Twitter overnight - as the Twittersphere lit up with jabs regarding Miller's strike zone.



After the 10-inning slugfest, the Dodgers lost to the Astros 13-12, falling behind 3-2 in the series as it returns to Los Angeles. Game 6 is set for 5:20 p.m. PT on Tuesday.

