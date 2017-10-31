LOS ANGELES, California --As Dodger fans continue to discuss the gripping and tense Game 5 of the World Series, there's a lot of talk about the wild strike zone and home plate umpire, Bill Miller.
The Burbank Police Department made its frustration known with this tweet:
World Series Game 5 Strike Zone pic.twitter.com/0nj9JwXVcq— Burbank Police (@BurbankPD) October 30, 2017
The department used a photo that showed the Game 5 strike zone being the size and shape of Texas.
Several players from the Dodgers were visibly upset with some of Miller's calls.
Miller was also one of the top trending topics on Twitter overnight - as the Twittersphere lit up with jabs regarding Miller's strike zone.
Bill Miller called this a strike pic.twitter.com/qN0P7O3sMq— Halloween cAndy (@DodgersAndyInPA) October 30, 2017
Live look at Bill Miller's #WorldSeries strike zone tonight... pic.twitter.com/ar4lZVI4JZ— Shawn Ferris (@RealShawnFerris) October 30, 2017
Bill Miller drive like this!! #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/WG910aj0iw— Slic Flair/PooHefner (@I_Gambl3) October 30, 2017
“What’s your definition of a proper strike zone”— Johnny Soto (@jesoto44) October 30, 2017
Bill Miller: #WorldSeries pic.twitter.com/H82ycF6fbH
Bill Miller is an inning or two away from doing this... pic.twitter.com/8A0D13nyc3— Andrew Hammond (@ahammsportsgeek) October 30, 2017
After the 10-inning slugfest, the Dodgers lost to the Astros 13-12, falling behind 3-2 in the series as it returns to Los Angeles. Game 6 is set for 5:20 p.m. PT on Tuesday.
