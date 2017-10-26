SPORTS

World Series is a go! See how Houston is preparing for games at Minute Maid Park

See how Houston is preparing for games at Minute Maid Park. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The Astros World Series Game 2 win was hours ago, but the excitement is already building near Minute Maid Park for Game 3.

Bar employees are stocking shelves, and fridges full of beer and liquor.
Thousands of security cameras expected to be used around MMP.



The excitement was also found over I-59. On the Dunlavy Bridge, Astros fans boosted spirits.

"I'm excited for them to win, and I hope they win the World Series," Avery Walker said.

But it's not all fun for city officials. Security will be a major focus during each World Series game.

"This is what we do. This is what we live for. This is what we train for. This is what we exercise for," Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Law enforcement will utilize cameras, K-9's and snipers from above to protect those around Minute Maid Park. Officers will also monitor roadways for drunk drivers and watch nearby homeless camps.

"We are not moving anyone, if that's the question," Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "We're not moving anyone because of this game, no."

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

