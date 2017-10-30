With gratitude, Texans' Duane Brown sets out for Seattle

S E A T T L E S E A H A W K S

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2558474" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Interesting facts about Duane Brown

Seattle has traded for OT Duane Brown, source tells ESPN. Brown is out of Houston and will go to Seattle — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 30, 2017

One day after being defeated by the Seahawks, the Houston Texans are losing one of their own to the team.OT Duane Brown thanked his fans in Houston and the team after it was announced earlier this evening he was being traded to Seattle."Thank you to the Houston Texans organization for the opportunity to live out my dream the last 9 years," Brown wrote this evening on Instagram. "Thank you tot he city of Houston and the Texans Nation for the love and support you've shown me and my family. You will always hold a special place in my heart. Much Love!!!"Brown's wife, Devi, expressed her excitement in very few words tonight on Twitter:Brown missed six games at the beginning of this season and offseason activies as the team traveled to West Virginia for training camp.He was fined $40,000 each day for missing camp.According to ESPN, Brown's deal with Houston included a $250,000 deescalator clause if he did not participate in a requisite number of workouts.Brown was named a Pro Bowl alternate last season and just entered his 10th season in the NFL.He was an outspoken critic of Houston Texans owner Bob McNair after hisduring an NFL owner's meeting earlier this month in New York.According to the ESPN source, Seahawks CB Jeremy Lane will be heading to the Texans.