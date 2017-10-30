SPORTS

With gratitude, Texans' Duane Brown sets out for Seattle

EMBED </>More Videos

OT Duane Brown is leaving Houston after being traded to the Seahawks. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
One day after being defeated by the Seahawks, the Houston Texans are losing one of their own to the team.

OT Duane Brown thanked his fans in Houston and the team after it was announced earlier this evening he was being traded to Seattle.

"Thank you to the Houston Texans organization for the opportunity to live out my dream the last 9 years," Brown wrote this evening on Instagram. "Thank you tot he city of Houston and the Texans Nation for the love and support you've shown me and my family. You will always hold a special place in my heart. Much Love!!!"

Brown's wife, Devi, expressed her excitement in very few words tonight on Twitter:



Brown missed six games at the beginning of this season and offseason activies as the team traveled to West Virginia for training camp.

He was fined $40,000 each day for missing camp.

According to ESPN, Brown's deal with Houston included a $250,000 deescalator clause if he did not participate in a requisite number of workouts.
WATCH: Who is Duane Brown?
EMBED More News Videos

Interesting facts about Duane Brown



Brown was named a Pro Bowl alternate last season and just entered his 10th season in the NFL.

He was an outspoken critic of Houston Texans owner Bob McNair after his controversial comments about "inmates leading the prison" during an NFL owner's meeting earlier this month in New York.

According to the ESPN source, Seahawks CB Jeremy Lane will be heading to the Texans.

RELATED: Duane Brown back to Texans ending holdout
EMBED More News Videos

Interesting facts about Duane Brown

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston TexansHoustonWashington
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Sources: Seahawks getting Duane Brown from Texans for Jeremy Lane, picks
Your moment-to-moment MVP in a topsy-turvy World Series
Fans at center of home run throwback speak out
Astros aim to close out World Series behind Verlander
More Sports
Top Stories
McNair to skip NAACP meeting over 'health reasons'
World Series Champs gear arrives at Academy stores
Fans at center of home run throwback speak out
Jay Z addresses McNair's 'inmates' comments at concert
Why League City officials are ending Harvey debris removal
Meet the Houston Astros' rally chicken
Fighting spirit buoys League City mayor after heart attack
Ex-Trump campaign manager to surrender in Russia probe
Show More
Who is former Trump adviser George Papadopoulos?
Women in labor using laughing gas in The Woodlands
World Series streaker stopped during Game 5
Girls detail how counselor allegedly molested them
Houston's AstroWorld closed on this day in 2005
More News
Top Video
Fans at center of home run throwback speak out
Most searched Halloween costumes of 2017
World Series Champs gear arrives at Academy stores
Why League City officials are ending Harvey debris removal
More Video