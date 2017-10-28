SPORTS

King's BierHaus giving away World Series tickets tonight

There's more than just beer on tap at King's BierHaus tonight. You might even win World Series tickets. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
How would you like to get your hands on some World Series ticket?

King's BierHaus is giving away two bullpen tickets to game 5 on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.

But if you want to win, you have to head to their Instagram and then spend Game 4 at the restaurant.

To enter, share and tag who you are taking to the game on social media, and then be at the restaurant at the start of the game to get a raffle ticket.



The winning raffle ticket will be drawn at the end of tonight's game.

The restaurant said it will offer a number of game day specials, including $5 Oktoberfest Taps and $6 King's Smoked Wings.

King's BierHaus is located at 2044 East T.C. Jester, in The Heights.

A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got all the World Series bases covered.

