How would you like to get your hands on some World Series ticket?King's BierHaus is giving away two bullpen tickets to game 5 on Sunday at Minute Maid Park.But if you want to win, you have to head to their Instagram and then spend Game 4 at the restaurant.To enter, share and tag who you are taking to the game on social media, and then be at the restaurant at the start of the game to get a raffle ticket.The winning raffle ticket will be drawn at the end of tonight's game.The restaurant said it will offer a number of game day specials, including $5 Oktoberfest Taps and $6 King's Smoked Wings.King's BierHaus is located at 2044 East T.C. Jester, in The Heights.A 10-foot tall rooster, free hot dogs, head-shaving and pumpkin carvings: We've got