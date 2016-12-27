Bowl Bash kicks off in Midtown Houston tomorrow at 6pm! Win cool prizes at select bars in Midtown! Info: https://t.co/RTiRyIaE0i pic.twitter.com/f3927DX7zr — AdvoCare Texas Bowl (@TexasBowl) December 27, 2016

Get ready Wildcat and Aggie fans! You have a chance to compete against each other to find out who has the best fan base in the AdvoCare Bowl Bash.Kansas State University and Texas A & M University football fans will be in Houston for the AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl this week, and several local bars are hosting contests for fans to crown one one of the teams Bowl Bash champions.Fans will converge in Midtown Houston to compete in contests and win prizes.Bowl Bash is Tuesday from 6pm - 12am at the following bars:- Front Porch Pub at 7pm (217 Gray St.)- Midtown Drinkery at 7pm (2400 Bagby St.)- Christian's Tailgate at 7:45pm (2000 Bagby St.)- Pub Fiction at 7:45pm (2303 Smith St. #100)- Irish Cowboy at 8:30pm (2300 Louisiana St.)The AdvoCare V100 Texas Bowl is Wednesday at 8pm at NRG Stadium.