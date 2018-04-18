SPORTS

Wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich dies

SAN ANTONIO, Texas --
The wife of San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich has died.

The Spurs confirmed Erin Popovich's death Wednesday. The team didn't provide further details.

"We mourn the loss of Erin," Spurs general manager RC Buford said in a team statement. "She was a strong, wonderful, kind, intelligent woman who provided love, support and humor to all of us."

The Popovichs were married four decades and had two children.

Gregg Popovich has coached San Antonio since 1996, leading the Spurs to five NBA titles. San Antonio will face Golden State on Thursday night in Game 3 of their first-round playoff series.

Popovich ran the Spurs' practice Wednesday. The Warriors lead the series 2-0.
