Who will it be? Texans GM Rick Smith answers questions ahead of the NFL Draft

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
As the clock hits zero and the selection card makes its way to the podium, who will the Texans select with the 25th pick in the NFL Draft?

General Manger Rick Smith offered some insight into the process behind making a pick.

"We try to evaluate the draft process strictly on talent," Smith said.

The most glaring need for the Texans? Undoubtedly the quarterback position. The Texans could fill their QB void with Clemson's Deshaun Watson, North Carolina's Mitchell Trubisky or Texas Tech's Patrick Mahomes -- if they are available.

Smith called this year's quarterback class "interesting."

GM Rick Smith talks about the quarterback position for the Texans.


"There is a lot of diversity in this draft," he said. "It's going to be beauty in the eye of the beholder."

So, who will it be? We'll find out tonight in Philadelphia.

