HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Moustapha El-Hakam, an Astros fan "my whole life," was concerned about the team heading home to Minute Maid Park, trailing the Yankees 3 games to 2 last week in the American League Championship Series.
Family meeting ... what can we do to help the Astros get their mojo back?
With permission from wife Rebekah and their four kids, El-Hakam dug out his replica vintage Astros jersey, batting gloves from a Clements High School alumni game, and borrowed son Leeland's authentic Astros batting helmet, a birthday gift from grandma. The helmet swims on Leeland's head, but fits Dad perfectly. No complaints from Dad about that.
Read the full story on CultureMap Houston.
