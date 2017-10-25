Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner and Astros pitcher Dallas Keuchel are not only great players on the field, they also have all-star facial hair.As the Dodgers face the Astros in the World Series, the beards battled it out in Game 1. Turner hit a two-run home run against Keuchel, leading the Dodgers to a 3-1 victory.Although Turner was able to get the upper hand on the field, we wanted to see who people thought had the better beard. We took to the streets of Hollywood to settle the real battle of the beards.