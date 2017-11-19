HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Rookie D'Onta Foreman had the best game of his young career on Sunday, running for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to help the Houston Texans to a win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans also snapped a three-game losing streak.
REACTION FROM AROUND THE SPORTS WORLD:
Rewind: Houston Texans spoil Gabbert's Arizona Cardinals debut, 31-21 https://t.co/Q2FfKeF4OI— Bob McManaman (@azbobbymac) November 19, 2017
#Texans RB D’Onta Foreman is believed to have torn his Achilles after his clinching TD today, sources say. Brutal luck all year for Houston.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 19, 2017
FINAL: @HoustonTexans WIN! #Texans #AZvsHOU pic.twitter.com/5A2yLT8EwN— NFL (@NFL) November 19, 2017
Poor #Texans | D'Onta Foreman suffers torn Achilles, will miss rest of rookie season https://t.co/cue2D0PGCX via @thedraftwire— Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) November 19, 2017
Initial diagnosis on Texans rookie RB D’Onta Foreman is torn Achilles with an MRI on Monday to confirm, as @McClain_on_NFL reported.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 19, 2017
