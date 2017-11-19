SPORTS

RECAP: What is the sports world saying about the Texans win?

Bill O'Brien speaks to the media after the Texans beat Arizona. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Rookie D'Onta Foreman had the best game of his young career on Sunday, running for two fourth-quarter touchdowns to help the Houston Texans to a win over the Arizona Cardinals. The Texans also snapped a three-game losing streak.

REACTION FROM AROUND THE SPORTS WORLD:

