HOUSTON ASTROS

What to know for the Astros World Championship ring giveaway

EMBED </>More Videos

What you can get when you go to Astros games this season

The Astros listened to the fans once again. They will have a giveaway of the replica World Series championship rings for the third time Wednesday night against the Oakland Athletics.

"With this new giveaway opportunity, we are proud to have made more than 120,000 Replica World Champions Rings available to fans in Houston and through our minor league affiliates," said Reid Ryan, the Astros President of Business Operations.

It is encouraged that fans arrive early for this giveaway. Gates are set to open at 4 p.m. and the game begins at 7:10. Arriving early gives a better probability of not missing any of the 62-32 Astros.

When it comes to tickets, all fans must have either a hard copy or access their tickets from the MLB Ballpark App. No photos or screenshots will be accepted. The Astros will not print tickets at Minute Maid Park,

All distribution of rings will end after the 6th inning. Do not wait until towards the end of the game to arrive at Minute Maid Park.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosworld seriessportsHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOUSTON ASTROS
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
Roberto Osuna addresses Astros in closed-door meeting
More Houston Astros
SPORTS
Astros' George Springer injures thumb on slide; X-rays negative
Texans in 60 seconds: Travis Johnson talks Texans offense
New additions help Dodgers edge Astros 3-2 to prevent sweep
Astros try to solve road woes in San Francisco vs. Giants
Astros reinstate Osuna after completing suspension
More Sports
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Discovered body is not Mollie Tibbetts, authorities say
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
Video shows major explosion on highway in Italy
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
Show More
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
More News