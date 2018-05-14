SPORTS

What Houston Rockets fans need to know about West finals tickets

ABC13's Nick Natario breaks down the things you need to know about buying and using tickets for the Rockets-Warriors series. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
The hotly anticipated Rockets-Warriors Western Conference Finals games are the hottest sports tickets in town.

To experience this, some fans are willing to spend and do anything to get in the door.

"I make sure my tickets are checked before I buy my tickets and I walk out the door," said Rockets fan Darryl Roquemore. "I have personal people I call to make sure my tickets are stocked."

Not everyone, though, verifies the validity of tickets.

"They call and say, 'I got these emailable tickets,' and I'm like, 'Sorry, there are no emailable tickets,'" said Kayla Ramsey, manager at the Houston Ticket Store. "They really think that they didn't get scammed, but in reality they did."

According to Ramsey, scammers are looking to take advantage of the playoff demand. The big thing to know, she says, is Rockets tickets aren't emailed and printed.

"It's either a mobile ticket or a hard ticket that the Rockets have," said Ramsey. "There is not an emailable, print-out ticket that is available for the Rockets."

If someone does offer a hard ticket, Ramsey says check the ink and compare it to other tickets. She says to be careful on certain sites, including Craigslist and Offer Up.

Lastly, the Western Conference Finals won't be cheap, so don't fall for deals that may not get you in the door.

"If you see an offer on Craigslist, and it's too good to be true, like $50, $25 seats, then it's probably no good," advised Ramsey.

She adds if you're buying a ticket from somebody and you want to make sure it's real, you can always go to the box office and ask. If you're considering buying a ticket, experts say don't wait.

According to ticket brokers, the pattern this postseason has been that prices go up as the series goes on.

While ticket scams are on top of the minds of Rockets fans, visiting Warriors fans face unfamiliar territory other than starting a playoff series on the road: the heat.

ABC13's Nick Natario checks in with visiting Warriors fans who have to deal with the heat inside and outside of Toyota Center.

Follow Nick Natario on Twitter and Facebook.
