WORLD SERIES

Commissioner's Trophy suffers minor damage at museum gala

The Astros trophy was slightly damaged at an event but quickly repaired (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas --
Houston media and sports circles were buzzing Friday morning after word got out the World Series trophy was damaged during the for-men-only "One Great Night in November" black-tie fundraiser Wednesday night at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

Astros owner Jim Crane is a big supporter of the museum -- he and wife, Whitney, attended the Museum of Fine Arts Grand Gala Ball last month just as the Astros were powering through the first round of the American League Division Series over Boston -- so it seemed only natural that he would proudly display the trophy at this week's dinner that annually draws the city's most powerful (male) movers and shakers.

According to an MFAH representative, here's what happened:
"The trophy was set onto a table; the table started to lean over -- we think because a leg had not been secured when the table was set up. The trophy started to slide, and a guest grabbed it, preventing it from falling. The table collapsed to the floor. Several of the flags on the trophy were bent, as a result of the guest having grabbed it.

Our decorative-arts conservation specialist, who was a guest at the event, took the trophy to the conservation office at the museum, where it underwent minor restoration, and returned it to James Crane before the event was over."
Read more on this story from our media partner, CultureMap Houston.

