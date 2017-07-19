SPORTS

What is the 'Manchester Derby'? Inside this week's historic soccer match in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
On Thursday, soccer mania will hit Houston as Manchester United and Manchester City face off in a historic battle known as the "Manchester Derby."

Manchester City players arrived in Houston on Tuesday for the big game at NRG Stadium.

The match marks the first time the teams have played each other outside of England.

The "Manchester Derby" has taken place 173 times between the two clubs who boast a combined 24 English Premier League titles, including seven of the previous ten.

