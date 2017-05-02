SPORTS

JJ Watt sits down for one-on-one interview with ABC13

EMBED </>More News Videos

JJ Watt sits down with ABC13's Bob Slovak. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Houston Texans superstar JJ Watt is feeling good and ready to get back with his teammates on the field.

He sat down with ABC13 for a one-on-one interview.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Texansjj wattHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
SPD challenges HPD in Spurs/Rockets showdown
SPONSORED: CCA Texas Star Fishing Tournament
Rockets, Spurs ready for reset after surprising blowout
Rockets' 22 3-pointers dismantle Spurs, 126-99 in Game 1
More Sports
Top Stories
GOOD EVENING, FRIENDS: Dave Ward signs off
Katy teen identified as victim of UT campus stabbing
Severe storms possible in Houston Wednesday
Police: Suspect in UT stabbings had mental health trouble
Sister of slain mother: 'You cannot be silent'
Houston chef Hugo Ortega honored with James Beard Award
What you need to know about Harrison Brown
Show More
How much is your cash worth?
Police change account of fatal shooting of teen near Dallas
Woman claims truck was stolen from dealership
DA: No decision made in case of deputy arrested
Tale of 2 Tides - is bargain detergent really a deal?
More News
Top Video
Doctor explains heart surgery performed on Kimmel's son
Woman claims truck was stolen from dealership
DA: No decision made in case of deputy arrested
Micellar water could be the answer to your skin care woes
More Video