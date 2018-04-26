SPORTS

JJ Watt and Jose Altuve cause a stir in Pearland neighborhood to deliver fan's new truck

2 Houston sports superstars surprise fan with ultimate giveaway prize (KTRK)

By
PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A Pearland man's selfie proved to be picture perfect for a big surprise involving two Houston sports superstars.

Donald Hayes took a picture with a pickup truck as part of a promotion by Papa John's and Gullo Ford. The truck is the top prize, and in order to win, folks had to spot the truck, take a photo, and upload it to social media using #PapasPickUp.

Hayes won the pickup, and on Thursday, the vehicle was delivered by Houston Astros' Jose Altuve and Houston Texans' J.J. Watt.



Swarms of neighbors looked on as Hayes greeted the two superstars and then took the two for a spin around the block.

"If you're talking about butterflies in the stomach, it is the players. There is no question. A truck is nice, but JJ Watt in your living room and Jose Altuve on your couch is beyond imagination," said Hayes.

As for the presenting superstars, they knew that this was something anyone would never forget.

"He was really happy, and he should be. It's a new truck. You don't get a new truck every single day. So this is pretty special," said Altuve.

"When you get to give a guy a brand new beautiful truck, it's pretty special. It's a cool day," said Watt.

Unbelievably, the odds were somewhat in Hayes' favor. Only 700 people entered the promotion.

