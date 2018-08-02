EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3864643" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> O'Brien more impressed by Texans after lackluster practice

The Houston Texans enter Wednesday eight days out from their first preseason game against the Chiefs in Kansas City.The Texans appeared to have a more intense practice, and Bill O'Brien was certainly more impressed after a lackluster start of the week on Tuesday.Quarterback Deshaun Watson looked very much in command on Wednesday. The Texans star said he doesn't even think about his knee when he's out there.Watson's command of the offense is better this year. He says soaking up the knowledge from his rookie season helped him grow.Texans rookie safety Justin Reid is also turning heads. It is hard to believe the Stanford defensive back started playing football just in high school.