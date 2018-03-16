Watch UH and TSU make March Madness history at these parties

MARCH MADNESS

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
UH and TSU fans, you can watch your team make history at these official parties.

Watch parties were announced for NCAA tournament games for both University of Houston and Texas Southern University matchups.

After beating San Diego State, the Cougars move on to the second round against Michigan on Saturday. Their game is set for a 8:40 p.m. tip-off.

These places are hosting official UH watch parties in Houston:

  • Lucky's Pub: 801 St. Emanuel St., Houston, TX 77003

  • Lucky's Pub: 2520 Houston Avenue, Houston, Texas 77009

  • Brooklyn Athletic Club: 601 Richmond Avenue, Houston, Texas 77006

  • Calhoun's Rooftop: 4701 Calhoun Rd Suite 200, Houston, Texas 77004

  • Plucker's: 1400 Shepherd Dr, Houston, TX 77007

  • Plucker's: 10407 Katy Fwy., Houston, TX 77024

  • Lucky's Pub Katy: 17754 Katy Fwy #1, Houston, TX 77094


Meanwhile, after their first historic win in the NCAA tournament, the Texas Southern Tigers are slated to face the No. 1 seed Xavier Musketeers in Nashville, Tennessee on Friday at 6:15 p.m.

TSU's official watch party is set on campus at the Sterling Student Life Center game room at 5:30 p.m. Free food will be provided and remember to wear your maroon and grey.
