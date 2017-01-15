WATCH LIVE: The 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon

HOUSTON (KTRK) --Its' race day! The Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon begin at 7:00am.
Live Coverage Sunday from 7am-10am on ABC13
CLICK OR TAP TO WATCH LIVE VIDEO FROM THE CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON
And don't miss the Finish Line special at 10:35pm on ABC13!
Best spots to watch the runners in Chevron Houston Marathon
Tips for getting around traffic during the Chevron Houston Marathon
Chevron Houston Marathon by the numbers
METRO offering free rides for Houston marathon runners