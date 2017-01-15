SPORTS

WATCH LIVE: The 2017 Chevron Houston Marathon

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Its' race day! The Chevron Houston Marathon and Aramco Houston Half Marathon begin at 7:00am.

Live Coverage Sunday from 7am-10am on ABC13
CLICK OR TAP TO WATCH LIVE VIDEO FROM THE CHEVRON HOUSTON MARATHON

And don't miss the Finish Line special at 10:35pm on ABC13!

Best spots to watch the runners in Chevron Houston Marathon
10 best spots to watch runners in Chevron Houston Marathon
Here is a list of when and where you can cheer the runners on in Sunday's race.
Tips for getting around traffic during the Chevron Houston Marathon
Getting around traffic during the Chevron Houston Marathon
The Chevron Houston Marathon is Sunday, and it could have you re-routing your drive to church, brunch, or any other errands you may be running.
Chevron Houston Marathon by the numbers
From runners to spectators to television viewers, more than 500,000 people take part in the Chevron Houston Marathon each year.

METRO offering free rides for Houston marathon runners
Marathon runners can run METRO for free on race day with their race bib.

