Chris Paul will finally play in the conference final round after helping Houston beat Utah in game five.When clear leader James Harden couldn't get shots going, CP3 scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to propel the Rockets to a 112-100 win Tuesday night against the Jazz.Paul's 41 points is a career playoff high and the 20 points in the fourth are a career high in a quarter.Houston awaits the winner of the Golden State Warriors-New Orleans Pelicans series. Golden State leads 3-1.