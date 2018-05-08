HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Chris Paul will finally play in the conference final round after helping Houston beat Utah in game five.
When clear leader James Harden couldn't get shots going, CP3 scored 20 points in the fourth quarter to propel the Rockets to a 112-100 win Tuesday night against the Jazz.
Paul's 41 points is a career playoff high and the 20 points in the fourth are a career high in a quarter.
Houston awaits the winner of the Golden State Warriors-New Orleans Pelicans series. Golden State leads 3-1.
READ MORE:
- Ready for a championship: What to know about the Rockets' Game 5 in 60 seconds
- One more win: Houston Rockets on the verge of Western Conference finals
- James Harden's mother giving assist to single moms
Join the conversation in our LIVE BLOG on Rockets-Jazz game five:
Follow the Eyewitness Sports team on Facebook: