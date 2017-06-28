SPORTS

Clippers guard Chris Paul traded to Rockets, sources say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Welcome to Clutch City, CP3!

CLICK / TAP TO WATCH LIVE STREAMING VIDEO


Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul was traded to the Houston Rockets, sources say.

In a tweet, Paul confirmed his departure from Los Angeles, saying he was experiencing an "unbelievable amount of emotions" and was "so blessed and thankful for the ability to play this game." Paul did not confirm that he was headed to Houston.



According to Adrian Wojnarowski, Paul was traded in exchange for Patrick Beverly, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker and a first round pick next year.
Paul, a 32-year-old All-Star, opted in for the last year of his contract so the Clippers could work on a deal.


Paul will join a team led by star James Harden that was eliminated by the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference semifinals.

Some of the former Rockets players are already tweeting about the trade:


NBA star LeBron James took to Twitter to congratulate his buddy writing, " My brother off to a new journey! Best of luck to @CP3. H-Town, y'all got a great one coming to your city."



A little observation about Paul's jersey number. Rockets' forward Ryan Anderson wears No. 3, and Paul wore the same number when he was with the Clippers.

The Eyewitness News sports team will have updates on this story throughout the day.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
sportsNBAHouston RocketsLos Angeles ClippersHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
CP3-Harden Rockets coming for Warriors juggernaut
Rockets acquire Chris Paul in blockbuster trade
Reaction roundup: NBA players stunned by Chris Paul trade to Rockets
Patrick Beverley writes farewell letter to Rockets fans
More Sports
Top Stories
Perjury charge dropped against officer in Sandra Bland case
Business owner shot outside his company in SW Houston
3rd man believed to be connected to boy's death in custody on unrelated charge
Suspect arrested after brief standoff with SWAT team
Beauty queen dies after being set on fire by ex-boyfriend
2nd suspect arrested in 10-month-old's shooting death
Family: Woman ran over neighbor, shot him previously
Show More
Astros teach local kids about healthy living
DJ Khaled heads to Houston for CD signing
Woman goes missing from group home in Rosenberg
Coach Tom Herman's Bellaire mansion has a new owner
3-year-old reaching new heights with 3-D hand
More News
Photos
Thousands celebrate Pride Festival in Downtown
Emergency declared in Louisiana ahead of Cindy
ROYAL FAMILY PHOTOS: Celebrating the queen's birthday
PHOTOS: Shooting at park in Alexandria, Virginia
More Photos