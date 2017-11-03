  • LIVE VIDEO Live coverage of Astros victory celebration in Houston
CHAMPIONS: Astros arrive in Houston after World Series win

Live coverage of Astros victory celebration in Houston

HOUSTON, Texas --
The Astros are back in Houston after their historic World Series win.

The team arrived at George Bush Intercontinental Airport just after 6 p.m. to a water cannon salute.

As the team caravan made its way from the airport to Minute Maid Park, several fans were spotted waving and chanting on the side of the highway.



City officials will honor the Astros with a parade Friday in celebration of the team's first MLB Championship victory.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m., with city workers set to shut down the parade route beginning at 1 p.m.

The celebration will begin on Smith at Lamar, proceeding north on Smith, east on Walker, south on Milam, west on Pease, north on Smith and ending at Lamar Street. Immediately after the parade, there will be a rally outside Houston's City Hall
Houston prepares to celebrate their champs Friday at the World Series parade.


CHAMPION CITY! See everything you love about the players, relive the best moments and celebrate in style with all the Astros World Series bases coverage!

