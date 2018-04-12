  • LIVE VIDEO Houston Mayor to unveil 'Midtown Innovation District' plans
SPORTS
espn

Warriors, Rockets top two favorites to win NBA title entering playoffs

Ben Fawkes
The Golden State Warriors are the reigning NBA champions and have won two titles in the past three seasons. They opened the 2017-18 season with the highest season win total in the NBA at 67.5. And they were prohibitive minus-240 favorites against the field to win the title at the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook before the season.

Entering the postseason, they are still the favorites in Las Vegas, but the gap has shrunk significantly as of Thursday morning.

The Warriors are 6-5 (+120) favorites at Westgate, while the Houston Rockets are right them behind at 5-4 (+125). Houston entered the season with 12-1 odds, but the Rockets are the No. 1 seed in the West after going 65-17 in the regular season.

The Rockets and Warriors are minus-110 co-favorites to win the Western Conference, with theOklahoma City Thunder and Portland Trail Blazershaving the next-best odds at 25-1.

LeBron James' Cleveland Cavaliers are the favorites to win the Eastern Conference at plus-120, with the Toronto Raptors (+150) and Philadelphia 76ers (+400) behind them. The Cavs have 8-1 odds to win the title.

A field bet (all 15 teams to win the title, other than Golden State) is now a minus-140 favorite to win the NBA Finals over the Warriors (+120).

The New Orleans Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks have the longest title odds at 300-1.

Related Video
Kellerman: 'Houston is better than Golden State'
Kellerman: 'Houston is better than Golden State'
Max Kellerman says the Rockets play tougher teams round-by-round, but the road to the finals will be more difficult for the Warriors.

Is it championship or bust for Rockets?
Is it championship or bust for Rockets?
The Get Up! crew weighs in on Mike D'Antoni saying Houston's success this season won't be measured by a championship.
Related Topics:
sportsespngolden state warriorsnews chalkhouston rocketsnba
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Rockets fans confident heading into 1st round of NBA Playoffs
Cavaliers open with Pacers as NBA playoff pairings take shape
Rockets' Green fined $25K for shove vs. Timberwolves
Rockets face T-Wolves on Sunday in 1st round of NBA Playoffs
More Sports
Top Stories
Mom gets 4 years for leaving newborn covered in ants
Mayor to unveil new plans at iconic Sears site
Man accused of having sex with young relative as she slept
Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell expected turn himself in on fraud charges
NO MORE: Harvey has been officially retired as storm name
Woman questioned in boyfriend's deadly shooting in N. Houston
'Doorbell bandit' wanted in several west Houston break-ins
Texas nurse accused of murdering patients
Show More
Parents charged with murder 20 years after child abuse
Athletic therapist 16th person to die after bus crash in Canada
Woman killed riding bicycle along Gulf Fwy at S. Beltway
24 families lose homes in swift apartment fire in SW Houston
EXCLUSIVE: Tesla issues strongest statement yet blaming driver for deadly crash
More News