WARRIORS-ROCKETS: ABC13, ABC7 Morning Team Gear Challenge

The gauntlet has been thrown down! A friendly wager is underway between us and our sister station ABC13 in Houston. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO --
The gauntlet has been thrown down! A friendly wager is underway between us and our sister station ABC13 in Houston for the Western Conference Finals. While we're cheering for the Warriors, they're cheering for the Rockets.

If Golden State loses, our morning team has to wear gear from Houston. And if the Rockets lose, their morning team has to wear Warriors gear.

So, who do you think will win?


Watch the video player above for a look at how our morning teams reacted to this friendly challenge!

SEE ALSO: Rockets-Warriors series: Who takes home the Western Conference crown?
