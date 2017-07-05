SPORTS

Want to become a high school football referee? Find out how

There is currently a shortage in Houston for high school football referees, David Nuno reports. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
There is currently a shortage of high school football referees in Houston.

This offseason, the Houston chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials started a recruiting process to increase the number of officials in the market. The shortage is caused by an explosion of schools throughout the state.

"In Houston, we are growing," said Don Martinez, a Houston TASO lead trainer. "Our territory goes from Beaumont, to Victoria, to Galveston, to Cold Springs. Right now, I know of two new high schools and they have junior high schools."

If you sign up now, you could be officiating by the fall.

For those interested, this weekend there is a clinic to get you up to speed. There is a new four-week session starting this Sunday at the Aldine Campbell Center from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Dinner is provided at the session.

For more information, call 832-971-8589 or visit the Houston High School Football Officials website.

