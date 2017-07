Want to become a high school football referee? Find out how

There is currently a shortage of high school football referees in Houston.This offseason, the Houston chapter of the Texas Association of Sports Officials started a recruiting process to increase the number of officials in the market. The shortage is caused by an explosion of schools throughout the state."In Houston, we are growing," said Don Martinez, a Houston TASO lead trainer. "Our territory goes from Beaumont, to Victoria, to Galveston, to Cold Springs. Right now, I know of two new high schools and they have junior high schools."If you sign up now, you could be officiating by the fall.For those interested, this weekend there is a clinic to get you up to speed. There is a new four-week session starting this Sunday at the Aldine Campbell Center from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.Dinner is provided at the session.For more information, call 832-971-8589 or visit the Houston High School Football Officials website