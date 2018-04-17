HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Hundreds of women -- and even some men -- packed the Texans Practice Bubble at NRG Park on Saturday to show off their best moves hoping to win a spot on the squad next season.
After some intense and talent-filled tryouts, the top 55 finalists have been selected. But now it's time for you to choose.
You can take a look at the group of aspiring cheerleaders and make your own selection.
You can vote as many times as you want until voting closes at 5 p.m. on Monday, April 23.
You can cast your vote at: HoustonTexans.com