Justin Verlander's 9Ks heat up Astros to 2-0 win in frigid Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (KTRK) --
Not even Minnesota's cold April air could ice the Astros' scorching hot start.

Justin Verlander struck out nine batters in seven shut-out innings to help Houston in the team's 2-0 victory over the Twins, in a game that was starved for run support.

Houston was able to put together sixth and eighth inning scores off of RBIs by J.D. Davis and Marwin Gonzalez, respectively. Carlos Correa scored on both.

For five innings, the Astros bats were kept in the cold silence by Lance Lynn, who gave up just three hits in five innings of work.

Houston sent out relievers Brad Peacock, Chris Devenski, and Ken Giles to get the ninth win in the first 11 games of the team's title-defense season.

The Astros were playing in an unfamiliar atmosphere at the outdoor Target Field ballpark. The temperature at game time was in the 30s.

Conditions are expected to approve for the second game in the series - forecasted high of 45 and cloudy. Dallas Keuchel will look for his first win on his third start of the season.

