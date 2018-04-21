This is amazing 😂😂😂 https://t.co/cZynniUvhq — Houston Astros (@astros) April 22, 2018

After a fan caught the attention of Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, his response to her taunting was quite epic.Jacob Qualls, who happens to be a huge Astros fan, posted the interaction on Twitter.He says a White Sox fan nearby was taunting Verlander and the Astros saying "they suck."What was Verlander's response? The pitcher responded with a sign that read "no, you suck."The Astros twitter account also got in on the fun."This is amazing (laughing emojis)," the Astros tweeted.Oh, and just a reminder, the Astros have won both games against the White Sox this series.