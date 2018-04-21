SPORTS

Justin Verlander responds to White Sox fan's taunting with epic sign

EMBED </>More Videos

Justin Verlander responds to White Sox fan's taunting with epic sign. (KTRK)

CHICAGO (KTRK) --
After a fan caught the attention of Astros pitcher Justin Verlander, his response to her taunting was quite epic.

Jacob Qualls, who happens to be a huge Astros fan, posted the interaction on Twitter.

He says a White Sox fan nearby was taunting Verlander and the Astros saying "they suck."

What was Verlander's response? The pitcher responded with a sign that read "no, you suck."

The Astros twitter account also got in on the fun.

"This is amazing (laughing emojis)," the Astros tweeted.


Oh, and just a reminder, the Astros have won both games against the White Sox this series.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosviral video
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Five Timberwolves score at least 17 points as Minnesota wins first playoff game since 2004
Butler, Towns lead T-wolves past Rockets 121-105 in Game 3
Reddick's 2 homers lead Astros to another rout of White Sox
Rockets fall to Timberwolves 121-105 in Game 3
More Sports
Top Stories
Former First Lady Barbara Bush laid to rest with grace
College Station welcomes Barbara Bush home one final time
Hundreds fill streets to say final farewell to Barbara Bush
PHOTOS: Friends, family, dignitaries and VIP guests pay their respects to Barbara Bush
Rockets fall to Timberwolves 121-105 in Game 3
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
4 former presidents among hundreds at Barbara Bush's funeral
George H.W. Bush wears special socks for Barbara Bush
Show More
Verne Troyer, best known as Mini-Me in "Austin Powers," has died
2-year-old dies in crash in NW Houston
White Sox player in critical condition following brain bleed
Kids find man's body near Brays Bayou, police say
Love pours in as nation honors Barbara Bush
More News