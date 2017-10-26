LOS ANGELES, California (KTRK) --If you caught the World Series telecast on Wednesday, you may have spotted Game 2 starter Justin Verlander seemingly ripping into teammates late in the game.
The Houston Astros were down two runs heading into the eighth when Verlander emerged from the visiting team clubhouse and yelling in the dugout.
In his post-game availability to the media, Verlander insisted he was giving a fired up pep talk to his teammates.
"It's so easy in this game to get down. It's so easy to say, 'Man, we're probably not going to win this game,'" recalled Verlander. "I just wanted to remind these guys how great they are."
He continued, "I guess that was just my message: Stay positive. Remember how good you are, and play the game. Two runs are nothing, and it seemed like two runs was the Grand Canyon. I just wanted to remind these guys that two runs is nothing."
It turns out for the Astros that a little fire from their ace went a long way.
In the eighth and ninth innings, the Astros roughed up Dodgers elite closing pitcher Kenley Jansen for two home runs to send the game in to extra innings.
Verlander also thought a little superstition helped in clinching the victory. He said he sat in the same exact spot that he saw Marwin Gonzalez's game-tying home run and George Springer's game-winning round-tripper.
"I almost fainted three times," Verlander said. "I'm not joking."
Verlander pitched six innings allowing just two hits and three runs while also striking out five for the no-decision.
