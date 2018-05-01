If Charlie Morton's masterful 10-strikeout night proved anything, it was that the Astros pitching staff can even tame the bats of the hardest hitting team in the Majors.On Monday night, Houston got the maximum effort out of Morton's 7-and-two-thirds innings in the team's 2-1 victory against the New York Yankees.The win was the right tone the Astros needed in a four-game series.The Yankees entered Monday as the hottest team in the Majors, riding a nine-game win streak. That momentum came to a halt when the Bronx Bombers could not hit more than twice off of Morton.Still, the Yanks had one thing in mind entering the series at Minute Maid Park: avenging a heartbreaking seven-game series loss to the 'Stros.In addition, once Morton left the game after giving up a Gleyber Torres double, the much-maligned relievers of the Astros pitched with hard-throwing authority, with Chris Devenski and Ken Giles combining for the final four outs of the game.Morton's stellar night gives way to Tuesday's outing by the reigning American League Championship Series MVP, Justin Verlander.The last time Verlander faced off with the Yankees, he posted a Game 2 complete game shutout and a pivotal Game 6 outing in which he struck out eight and allowed no earned runs in an elimination game.The Yankees, who will counter with starting pitcher Justin Montgomery, aims to break through Verlander, who is 4-0 in six starts so far in 2018.Verlander, much like his starting rotation compatriots, is overachieving in the young season. He is tied atop the AL wins category and second in ERA at 1.36. Morton and Gerrit Cole are numbers three and four in the latter category.New York kept star slugger Aaron Judge out of the starting lineup. He appeared, though, as a pinch hitter representing the potential game-winning run and facing off with Brad Peacock in the eighth inning with two outs. He drew a walk.Judge will be in the starting lineup Tuesday.Game two of the four-game series is set for a 7:10 p.m. first pitch.