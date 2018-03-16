North Shore High School standout Kerwin Roach II scored 26 points for the Texas Longhorns in a heartbreaking 87-83 loss in overtime against Nevada.UT controlled most of the game against the Wolfpack, leading by as much as 14 points. The Wolfpack roared back, though, tying the game with under a minute to go in regulation.Freshman Matt Coleman added 25 points for UT, while fellow frosh Mohamed Bamba scored 13 points to go with 14 rebounds.The game closes a 19-15 campaign in coach Shaka Smart's third season in Austin.