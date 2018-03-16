MARCH MADNESS

Longhorns led by 14 in NCAA tourney loss vs. Nevada

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (KTRK) --
North Shore High School standout Kerwin Roach II scored 26 points for the Texas Longhorns in a heartbreaking 87-83 loss in overtime against Nevada.

UT controlled most of the game against the Wolfpack, leading by as much as 14 points. The Wolfpack roared back, though, tying the game with under a minute to go in regulation.

Freshman Matt Coleman added 25 points for UT, while fellow frosh Mohamed Bamba scored 13 points to go with 14 rebounds.

The game closes a 19-15 campaign in coach Shaka Smart's third season in Austin.
