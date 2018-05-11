SPORTS

Unbraided Rockets' Gerald Green talks about his H-town pride

EMBED </>More Videos

With his hair taking a "breather," Gerald Green talks about his consistent tributes to Houston on game days. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Gerald Green's story goes far beyond basketball as he quickly rises as a hometown favorite.

The Houston Rockets' 6-foot-7 playmaker came into the NBA 13 years ago, straight out of Gulf Shores Academy.

Green, a Houston native, was first known for his high-flying dunks, even winning the slam dunk contest in 2007.

WATCH: WHO IS GERALD GREEN?
EMBED More News Videos

A quick look at Rockets Gerald Green



Several teams, a stint overseas and more than 10 years later, he's landed back in the city where he was born and raised.

Green was front and center when Hurricane Harvey ravaged our city last year, on the ground helping those in need along with the Relief Gang.

Watch our video above for more from Green, who we caught at practice on Friday after he traded in his signature braids for a free-flowing look.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsHouston Rocketshair stylinghair straighteningathletesbuzzworthyNBAhurricane harveyHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Stephen Curry reflects on longtime link with Chris Paul
Astros' George Springer exits with bruised elbow
Tilman Fertitta's casino paying out Warriors bets with West finals yet to begin
SPONSORED: The Houston Dash
More Sports
Top Stories
Katy ISD to pay superintendent $750K to leave district
Mom of 5 marks incredible journey with graduation from TSU
How a trip to a drive-thru might save a man's life
Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband
Son of slain veteran: "I believe he was protecting me"
AMBER ALERT: 16-year-old Laredo girl believed to be in danger
You can help 'Stamp Out Hunger' in Houston this weekend
Where to find the sold-out Selena 'Newsweek' magazine
Show More
Gunman on the run after shooting teen at bus stop
Lesbian prom court candidates claiming discrimination in Katy
What life on parole means for Clara Harris
WHO IS CLARA HARRIS?
Missing boy in southwest Houston located
More News