UIL to add instant replay to state championship games

UIL to add instant replay to state championship games. (KTRK)

AUSTIN, Texas (KTRK) --
When football season kicks off this year, there will be a new tool for referees to use during UIL State Championship football games.

The league announced that instant replay will be used during the championship games.

"With all UIL State Championship football games at a single location, we have the technology and ability to utilize these powerful tools to make the state championships the best possible experience for coaches, players, officials and fans," UIL Executive Director Dr. Charles Breithaupt said in a statement. "Instant replay will help ensure that the calls during the biggest games of the year are as correct as possible."

Instant replay comes to the league with some caveats.

There will be no coaches' challenges, reviews will be initiated by replay officials and targeting will not be called as a result of a review, officials said.

Replay will not be permitted during regular season games or playoff games prior to the state championship.
