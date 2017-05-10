HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Pitcher Seth Romero has been dismissed from University of Houston's baseball team, the university said.
The decision was based on an event that happened Tuesday and a previous "conduct detrimental" to the team, UH said.
Full statement from head coach Todd Whitting:
"Due to an event Tuesday, along with previous conduct detrimental to the team, Seth Romero has been removed from the Houston baseball program. I appreciate Hunter Yurachek's support of my decision for our program to move forward without Seth. We wish Seth and his family the best of luck as he embarks on the next phase of his life and baseball career. We are fully focused on our remaining schedule and the current members of our program."
