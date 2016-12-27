UH player and son of Texans' Vince Wilfork arrested on drug charge

University of Houston football player D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork was arrested last week, according to Galveston County court records.Holmes-Wilfork, 19, is the son of Houston Texans defensive tackle Vince Wilfork.According to documents, Holmes-Wilfork was arrested in Friendswood on December 21 after the car he was in failed to stop at a stop sign.Court documents state that officers searched the vehicle and found a blue backpack with marijuana and a prescription-type bottle with a "thick liquid that had a smell similar to cough syrup."Holmes-Wilfork, a passenger in the car, told police that the backpack belonged to him and that the liquid was "lean," also known as codeine.He was taken to the Friendswood City jail with bond set at $10,000.