SPORTS

UH player and son of Texans' Vince Wilfork arrested on drug charge

University of Houston fans disappointed at Tom Herman's departure (KTRK)

University of Houston football player D'Aundre Holmes-Wilfork was arrested last week, according to Galveston County court records.

Holmes-Wilfork, 19, is the son of Houston Texans defensive tackle Vince Wilfork.

According to documents, Holmes-Wilfork was arrested in Friendswood on December 21 after the car he was in failed to stop at a stop sign.

Court documents state that officers searched the vehicle and found a blue backpack with marijuana and a prescription-type bottle with a "thick liquid that had a smell similar to cough syrup."

Holmes-Wilfork, a passenger in the car, told police that the backpack belonged to him and that the liquid was "lean," also known as codeine.

He was taken to the Friendswood City jail with bond set at $10,000.
Related Topics:
sportsuniversity of houstoncollege footballdrug arrestmarijuanaFriendswood
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
How the 'Hail Mary' football pass got its name
Lions want NFL to review A'Shawn Robinson's flagged tackle of Ezekiel Elliott
Rex Ryan fired as Bills' postseason drought reaches 17 seasons
Sources: Bills to be cautious with Tyrod Taylor, plan to start EJ Manuel in Week 17
More Sports
Top Stories
Woman with gun shot, killed by Brazoria County deputies
'Star Wars' actress Carrie Fisher has died
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Sex offender arrested after deputies find photos of underage girls
Taylor Swift surprises 96-year-old World War II vet
Woman's body dumped near children's park
1 dead, 1 injured after thousands attend quinceañera
Show More
Prosecutors: Paul Wall, Baby Bash promoted 'secret smoke session'
Passerby saves dog from burning SUV
Mom walks 30 hours through snow to help family
HPD search for suspect in fatal shooting
Baby on liver transplant list only waits 40 minutes
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
Lost teddy bear takes adventure through airport
Babies in stockings will melt even the Grinch's heart
PHOTOS: Dream home on market for $10.4M
More Photos