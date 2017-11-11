University of Houston basketball star Rob Gray was forced to sit out the team's season opener against McNeese State due to a suspension from the NCAA.Gray was suspended for one game after he participated in a basketball game at Second Baptist Church in March. UH head coach Kelvin Sampson said Gray's friend paid a $5 entry fee for him to play, which caused the violation."That was the violation," Sampson said. "Nothing more, nothing less."Sampson said Gray also had to repay the $5 fee.