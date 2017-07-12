SPORTS

Tweet and you shall receive: JJ Watt to send new shoes to fan after tweet

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Being in college and having to scrape up money to pay for the basic necessities is perhaps something most students can relate to. Buying a pair of JJ Watt's signature shoe becomes a want, not a need.

But in the world of social media, tweet and you shall receive.

"Wish I wasn't a broke college kid or else I would definitely be getting me some @JJWatt. Honestly probably wouldn't fall apart like Nike's," Gavin Winters tweeted in reply to ESPN reporter Darren Rovell.

With one simple mention, the Texans superstar responded to Winters' dejected tweet.

"We've all been there (yea, even on scholarship I was on the Ramen diet a time or two). I got you Gavin, DM me your address," Watt said in a tweet.


Watt's new Reebok shoe, "JJ II," go on sale Friday for $99. His first shoe launched July 2016 with multiple colorways.

