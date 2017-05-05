SPORTS

Texas Southern women's golf team set for NCAA Regional Tournament

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
For the first time in program history, Texas Southern women's golf team will compete in the NCAA Regionals.

The Tigers will make the trip to the Albuquerque Regional at the University of New Mexico next week.

"Everybody has been showing us so much love, it's been awesome," Amber Kuykendall said.



The top six teams and three individuals from each regional site will advance to the national championship.

