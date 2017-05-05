HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --For the first time in program history, Texas Southern women's golf team will compete in the NCAA Regionals.
The Tigers will make the trip to the Albuquerque Regional at the University of New Mexico next week.
"Everybody has been showing us so much love, it's been awesome," Amber Kuykendall said.
#TigerNation pic.twitter.com/aa8ZxYA692— TSU Athletics (@TXSOTigers) April 28, 2017
The top six teams and three individuals from each regional site will advance to the national championship.
