Texans select Justin Reid, Martinas Rankin, Jordan Akins in third-round of NFL Draft

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
First-year Houston Texans general manager Brian Gaine got his first chance to select a player in the NFL draft on Friday.

The Texans selected Stanford defensive back Justin Reid with the 68th overall pick. With the 80th pick, the Texans selected tackle Martinas Rankin. And at the 89th pick, the team selected Jordan Akins, a tight end out of Central Florida.



The Texans had no picks in the first round Thursday night and none in the second round, either - the first time that has happened in franchise history.

With the trio of picks in the third round, the team fulfilled needs on the offensive line, at tight end and in the secondary.

Houston lost tight end C.J. Fiedorowicz to retirement this offseason and earlier this month released offensive tackle Derek Newton.

In the secondary, the Texans re-signed Johnathan Joseph and signed free agent Tyrann Mathieu and extended Corey Moore's contract, but are still expected to draft for that area.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.
