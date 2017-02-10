SPORTS

Top college football players to be honored at Rotary Lomardi Awards

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
The Rotary Lombardi Award has become one of the most prestigious honors in college football.

Four of the nation's best will have the chance at the award Saturday night in Houston. The finalists include: University of Alabama's Jonathan Allen, Myles Garrett of Texas A&M, University of Louisville's Lamar Jackson and Jabrill Peppers from the University of Michigan.


The ceremony celebrates the best of college football and players who have demonstrated traits that defined legendary Vincent Lombardi.

You can watch the awards ceremony live on ABC13, with coverage beginning at 6pm from the Hobby Center.
Related Topics:
sportsaward showsawardcollege footballHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Draymond Green has unconventional triple-double as Warriors roll
Carmelo Anthony: Getting through 'cloud' even worse than it looks from outside
Mike Ilitch, owner of Tigers and Red Wings, dies at age 87
Knicks ban Charles Oakley indefinitely, fire MSG security chief
Families of two crash victims suing Jose Fernandez's estate
More Sports
Top Stories
EquuSearch looking for 17-year-old girl in Baytown
Woman who wrote brutal obit says she meant every word
Police: Woman set fire to bed her boyfriend was in
Lawsuit alleges manager banned speaking Spanish
TRAFFIC ALERT: Major closure shuts down Gulf Frwy lanes
Child hit by car in Fort Bend County
Man accused of sexually assaulting boys inside church
Show More
Student excels after coach granted educational guardianship
WEATHER: Bringing the heat for Valentine's Day weekend
2 men rob Harris Co. AT&T store at gunpoint
Mom and daughter arrested for alleged shoplifting
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
More News
Photos
Photos: Snow piles up in Times Square during winter storm
PHOTOS: Inside the Obamas' new D.C. home
PHOTOS: Houston 5th best city for menage-a-trois
PHOTOS: Fashion show to raise money for Eye Care for Kids
More Photos