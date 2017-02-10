The Rotary Lombardi Award has become one of the most prestigious honors in college football.Four of the nation's best will have the chance at the award Saturday night in Houston. The finalists include: University of Alabama's Jonathan Allen, Myles Garrett of Texas A&M, University of Louisville's Lamar Jackson and Jabrill Peppers from the University of Michigan.The ceremony celebrates the best of college football and players who have demonstrated traits that defined legendary Vincent Lombardi.You can watch the awards ceremony live on ABC13, with coverage beginning at 6pm from the Hobby Center.