Too tired from Game 5? Skip work with this excuse note

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Mondays are hard enough to wake up for but after a night like last night, Astros fans are struggling to get moving.
With the game not ending up 12:30 a.m., a lot of people feel like sleeping in today and skipping work.
If you can't make it into the office today because of your late-night celebrations, we've got you covered.
Use this ABC13 excuse note and take the day to relive all the excitement of Game 5.
Eyewitness News reporter Foti Kallergis is live at Katz's Deli on Westheimer handing out excuse notes and talking 'Stros all morning on ABC13.
