With forecast temperatures in the 30s and addition windy weather, Texans fans will have to brace the elements to tailgate Saturday at NRG Stadium."The weather is definitely a factor, the high winds," said Ray Rios of Aztec Events and Tents.Rios and his colleague, Chelsea Monroe, recommend properly securing your tent with a concrete weight system."We usually recommend concrete weights that are suitable for the size tents that you're putting up," said Rios.Monroe says in this kind of weather safety is more important than ever, especially because the kind of pop-up tents tailgaters often use are mainly meant to provide shade.Safety, Monroe says, begins with the set-up."Always have someone behind you, bracing you," said Monroe. "Have a team of people."Grilling and tailgating go together, but does grilling and cold weather?Who better to ask than Ryan Zboril of grill company, Pitts & Spitts. He says the cold weather means you'll need more time and fuel because your grill will be so cold."If it's 27, it's gonna be 27. If it's 40, it's gonna be 40. You're gonna basically burn an entire fire just to get it up to cooking temp," he said.Once you start, Zboril says leave that lid closed to the freezing temps."You really have to abide by the old phrase if you're lookin' you're not cookin'. The more you open the lid the more the heat is going to dissipate than it usually does while you're cooking," he added.