Tim Tebow breaks bone in hand, out for remainder of season

New York Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow has a broken hamate bone in his right hand and is likely to miss the remainder of the season, the team announced on Monday.

Tebow will have surgery on Tuesday and is expected to miss six to eight weeks, "so his season is effectively over," Mets assistant general manager John Ricco said.

The Binghamton outfielder sustained the injury in Friday night's game against Eastern League opponent Trenton. Binghamton is the Mets' Double-A affiliate. He was placed on the disabled list Saturday.

Tebow played in the Eastern League All-Star Game earlier this month. He was batting .273 with six home runs and 36 RBIs in what Ricco described Monday as a "positive" season for the former Heisman Trophy winner.

"I view this as nothing but a positive,'' Ricco said of Tebow's progress. "He's made great strides.''

Tebow also had a team-high 103 strikeouts in 83 games this season.
