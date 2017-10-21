HOUSTON ASTROS

Tickets, traffic, and tons of excitement for Game 7! What to expect downtown tonight

Game 7 of the ALCS and the Rockets' home opener will make for some traffic woes Saturday night. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Downtown is going to be rocking tonight.

Game 7 for the Astros is happening at the same time as the home opener for the Rockets.

Fans will be heading down to both stadiums causing some big traffic issues.

City officials are urging people to take the light rail, if possible.

You also might want to consider taking an Uber or Yellow Cab because parking is going to be difficult and expensive.

All the traffic and congestion will be long forgotten with a big Astros win tonight.

If you're still trying to get Astros tickets for Game 7, good luck!

The game is officially sold out, but there are some third party tickets available online.

You can purchase them for anywhere from $135 to $7,999.

