Tickets will go on sale Wednesday for England's Manchester United and Manchester City game in Houston on July 20.Fans can purchase tickets at 10 a.m. throughand through Ticketmaster.The two teams are scheduled to take the field at NRG Stadium, and this will be the first time the rival teams have played each other outside of England.As two of the top clubs in the English Premier League, Manchester United F.C. and Manchester City F.C. have a long and storied rivalry which dates all the way back to 1902. Sharing the same hometown, the aptly named Manchester Derby has taken place 173 times between the two clubs who boast a combined 24 English Premier League titles, including seven of the previous ten. This match will represent the first Manchester Derby played outside of the United Kingdom in the rivalry's 115-year history.The game will be a part of the International Champions Cup.Ticket sales were delayed after the deadly terror attack at Manchester Arena on May 22.Relevant Sports, who is organizing the game, said a portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the victims and families of the attack.The attack killed 23 people and injured 119 outside the arena, where Ariana Grande had just finished her "Dangerous Woman" show.