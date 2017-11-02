EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2594481" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Lines for Astros merchandise are wrapped around several stores in the area.

Thousands of Astros fans decided to forgo their beds and wild parties across Houston for a chance to score some pretty hot World Series championship swag.The coveted t-shirts, which no one saw until Houston won game 7 in Los Angeles, were running for $32 at sporting goods stores, which stayed open late to meet the crowds.The kid's tee was $18, but there were other general Astros items that went for cheaper.In Pearland, hundreds and hundreds of people lined up for a chance to be a part of history outside Academy and Dick's Sporting Goods."It was way worth it," one man told reporter Steven Romo, after waiting an hour to get inside the store. "This is a once in a lifetime...what, 56 years? History in the making. It's just unbelievable."The stores were doing their best to manage the hyper crowds of Astros fans by letting only a small group in at a time.Shoppers were seen grabbing shirts in a frenzy, holding their prized gear close as they made their way to the checkout lines.Romo said shoppers were in a festive, almost holiday-like spirit after the Astros made the historic win.People danced in line, hugging and greeting each other as they awaited their turn to get in the store.