PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --Thousands of Astros fans decided to forgo their beds and wild parties across Houston for a chance to score some pretty hot World Series championship swag.
The coveted t-shirts, which no one saw until Houston won game 7 in Los Angeles, were running for $32 at sporting goods stores, which stayed open late to meet the crowds.
The kid's tee was $18, but there were other general Astros items that went for cheaper.
In Pearland, hundreds and hundreds of people lined up for a chance to be a part of history outside Academy and Dick's Sporting Goods.
"It was way worth it," one man told reporter Steven Romo, after waiting an hour to get inside the store. "This is a once in a lifetime...what, 56 years? History in the making. It's just unbelievable."
The stores were doing their best to manage the hyper crowds of Astros fans by letting only a small group in at a time.
Shoppers were seen grabbing shirts in a frenzy, holding their prized gear close as they made their way to the checkout lines.
Romo said shoppers were in a festive, almost holiday-like spirit after the Astros made the historic win.
People danced in line, hugging and greeting each other as they awaited their turn to get in the store.
