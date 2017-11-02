SPORTS

Thousands of Astros fans wait in line for World Series gear

EMBED </>More Videos

In Pearland, hundreds showed up shortly after the Houston Astros clinched their first MLB championship.

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
Thousands of Astros fans decided to forgo their beds and wild parties across Houston for a chance to score some pretty hot World Series championship swag.

The coveted t-shirts, which no one saw until Houston won game 7 in Los Angeles, were running for $32 at sporting goods stores, which stayed open late to meet the crowds.

The kid's tee was $18, but there were other general Astros items that went for cheaper.

In Pearland, hundreds and hundreds of people lined up for a chance to be a part of history outside Academy and Dick's Sporting Goods.

"It was way worth it," one man told reporter Steven Romo, after waiting an hour to get inside the store. "This is a once in a lifetime...what, 56 years? History in the making. It's just unbelievable."

EMBED More News Videos

Lines for Astros merchandise are wrapped around several stores in the area.



The stores were doing their best to manage the hyper crowds of Astros fans by letting only a small group in at a time.

Shoppers were seen grabbing shirts in a frenzy, holding their prized gear close as they made their way to the checkout lines.

Romo said shoppers were in a festive, almost holiday-like spirit after the Astros made the historic win.

People danced in line, hugging and greeting each other as they awaited their turn to get in the store.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
sportsHouston Astrosbuzzworthyclothingworld seriesMLBPearland
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SPORTS
Astros win 1st World Series crown, top Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7
George Springer wins World Series MVP, ties record with five homers
Mattress Mac giving $10M in rebates after Astros win
Excitement and congratulations abound as Houston Astros win World Series
2 Rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
More Sports
Top Stories
PARADE TIME: Houston Astros to appear downtown on Friday
HISTORY EARNED: Astros win first ever World Series
2 Rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
Astros' George Springer opens up about life off the field
Meet the ladies behind the Houston Astros
George Springer wins World Series MVP
Astros fans celebrate World Series win across Houston
Mattress Mac giving $10M in rebates after Astros win
Show More
Look back at the Astros historic championship run
Dodgers fans boo Gurriel, who tips helmet to Darvish
Remember the Rockets 1995 NBA championship?
BUFFS TO 'STROS: History of Houston baseball
'Go Astros': Altuve gets shoutout from Backstreet Boys
More News
Top Video
2 Rings! Astros' Carlos Correa makes post-title proposal
George Springer wins World Series MVP
Astros fans celebrate World Series win across Houston
Look back at the Astros historic championship run
More Video